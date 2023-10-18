Maharashtra, Assam, CBSE schools to compete in quarters of Subroto Cup (U17)

New Delhi, Oct 18 Sanjeevan Vidhyaniketan, Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Bampather Bengenabari H.S.S, Aideobari, Assam and Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand will join M.I.C English Medium H.S, Athanikal, Malappuram, Kerala, and others went in the quarterfinals of the 62nd Subroto Cup Inter School International Football Tournament.

The quarterfinals will take place on Friday, 20th October at the Ambedkar Stadium, Delhi Gate.

M.I.C English Medium H.S, Athanikal, Malappuram, Kerala will face Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37 B, Chandigarh in the first quarterfinal while T.G English Medium School, Bishnupur will meet Sanjeevan Vidhyaniketan, Kolhapur, Maharashtra in the second quarterfinal.

The third quarterfinal will be played between Govt. Haulawang High School, Haulawang, Lunglei, Mizoram and Mother International School, Zahir, Brambey, Ranchi, Jharkhand and the last quarterfinal will see Bampather Bengenabari H.S.S, Aideobari, Assam and Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand face off against each other.

On the final day of group stage matches, Bampather Bengenabari H.S.S blanked P.M Shri GSSS Gangwa, Hisar, Haryana 11-0 to qualify from Group G ahead of Tripura Sports School, Badharghat, Tripura on goal difference.

In Group D, Sanjeevan Vidhyaniketan, Kolhapur drew their last match 1-1 with fellow contenders Assam Rifles Public School, East Khasi Hills, Shillong, Meghalaya to book their places in the knockouts.

Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttrakhand who are representing CBSE got the better of Sudarshanpur Dwarika Prasad Uchh Vidyachakra, Raiganj, West Bengal 3-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals from Group H.

In other matches of the day at the Ambedkar Stadium, Mamta Modern School, Vikaspuri, New Delhi played an exciting 3-3 draw against Kamla Devi Public School, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. In the other match of the group, Air Force Bal Bharti School beat Army Public School, Samba, Jammu & Kashmir 5-0 to end the tournament with a win.

In Group F at the Ambedkar Stadium, D.A.V Inter-College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand beat Don Bosco Vaduthala, Kochi, Kerala 5-0 and Govt. Senior Secondary School, Namchi, South Sikkim, Sikkim beat Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Maheshpur, Pakur, Jharkhand 4-0 to end their tournament in a high.

At the Thejas Football Ground, Sainik School, Chhingchip, Mizoram played out a 1-1 draw against Vasant Rao Dempo H.S.S of Arts, Science & Commerce, Cujira, Goa while in Group H, Guru Gobind Sports College, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh ended their tournament with a 2-0 win over Kendriya Vidyalaya, Lokra, Shonitpur, Assam.

At the Subroto Park Football Ground in Group C, Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapith, Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh blanked Inventure Academy, Bengaluru 5-2 while Shri Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Bhaktapur, Nepal and NCC, Kolkata, West Bengal played out a 1-1 draw.

In the final match of Group D, Khajaman H.S.S, Trichy, Tamil Nadu thrashed Navy Children School, Mumbai 10-0 to finish the group stages of the tournament.

