Man City boss Pep Guardiola issues update on Haaland and Doku's injury

Bedfordshire (England), Dec 11 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given a fitness update on forwards Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku as the pair were absent for the 2-1 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Haaland has been ruled out of Sunday's trip to Luton Town due to a ‘stress’ issue with his foot while Doku didn’t feature because of a ‘muscular’ problem that also kept him out of the Aston Villa game on Wednesday.

"Stress, no fracture. Please don’t ask if he broke his foot. It’s just stress. We have to take it day by day, week by week. He could be ready for Crystal Palace, hopefully he will be ready for Saudi Arabia," said Guardiola on Haaland's injury.

Haaland is the Premier League's top scorer with 14 goals and had not missed a match in the competition this season. He has missed just three Premier League matches since joining City in the summer of 2022.

Also, Guardiola is hopeful that Haaland could be fit to face Crystal Palace next weekend. "He wants to be ready. During the season there are injuries, suspensions. After Villa he could not work properly, I spoke with him yesterday and he said he feels much better. Maybe Crystal Palace he will be ready. We will see," he said.

Reacting to Doku’s fitness, City boss added: "Muscular. It’s not a big issue like Kevin (De Bruyne). We have to think about how explosive he is, we have to be careful. Maybe in one week, two weeks he will be ready."

