Manager Ferreira set to stay at Palmeiras

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 8 Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira has indicated that he will remain with the Brazilian Serie A champions next year amid reports linking him to Qatar's Al-Sadd.

The 44-year-old cast doubt over his future on Wednesday when he said he needed time to reflect after leading Palmeiras to their second consecutive Brazilian top-flight title, reports Xinhua.

He seemed to soften his stance on Thursday, though he remained non-committal about seeing out the remaining 12 months of his contract.

"There is a strong chance that I will stay," Ferreira told reporters on Thursday. "I have a contract and I'd like to respect it."

According to widespread local media reports, the former Sporting Lisbon right-back has been offered a lucrative deal to join Qatar's Al-Sadd.

Even more tempting than money could be the chance to spend more time with his family.

Ferreira has been critical of the Brazilian football calendar, which runs from January to December and requires teams to play up to 90 games a year.

He also questioned his ability to motivate himself and his players after guiding to Palmeiras to nine trophies in three years.

"Contrary to what some people think, winning back to back league titles takes a lot of work," he said. "There's a lot of wear and tear and you need a lot of energy. My role is [to] take care of the players and motivate them. But who does this to me?

