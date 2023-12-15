Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hopeful of Haaland's return in Club World Cup

Manchester [UK], December 15 : Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola issued an update on the fitness of Erling Haaland, stating that he is hopeful of his return for the FIFA Club World Cup but in doubt for their weekend clash against Crystal Palace.

The Norwegian goalscorer was absent from City's clash against Luton Town and the UCL clash against Red Star because of a "stress issue" with his foot.

Ahead of their Premier League clash, Guardiola provided an update on the Norwegian. "He has been for treatment away. Hopefully he can travel to Saudi tomorrow after the game. I think he is going to travel with us and after that we will see if he is able to play the first game or the second or when we come back," Guardiola said.

When specifically quizzed about his availability for the Crystal Palace clash on Saturday the manager said, "I don't think so. But maybe there will [be a] surprise and they tell me something new but I don't think so."

In Haaland's absence, a couple of academy players got the opportunity to feature in City's UCL team.

Two of the seven Academy graduates were in the matchday squad with Hamilton joining Oscar Bobb and Rico Lewis in the starting lineup.

Guardiola was delighted to see the youngsters perform well. "All the big clubs, the academy is an important part of many things. We see what's happened in the last five or six years for the players that make a career away with a good transfer for the Club so it's important to be sustainable financially and economically."

Even though the 23-year-old striker has been absent from City's last couple of fixtures, he has still not lost his scoring touch.

Haaland leads the way in the Premier League 2023/24 with 14 goals across the season, he leads the way with three goals ahead of Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor