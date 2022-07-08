Manchester City confirm Julian Alvarez to join the team during the weekend

London, July 8 Argentine forward Julian Alvarez will arrive in Manchester City this weekend ahead of the 2022/23 season, the club said in a statement on Friday.

The 22-year-old signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Club in January but remained at River Plate on loan until the end of the South American campaign. His final match for River came on Thursday in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores last-16 match against Velez Sarsfield, a game which finished 0-0 and saw Velez progress 1-0 on aggregate.

Alvarez will be unveiled to City fans at West Reception on Sunday, alongside fellow new signings Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega Moreno.

"I am incredibly happy and I feel ready to play for City. This is, without doubt, one of the biggest teams in world football. You only have to see what this team has won in the last decade to understand the quality of the setup," Alvarez told the official website of Manchester City.

"I feel confident I can flourish here. The style of play Pep encourages is exciting and I can't wait to be a part of it. The city has an amazing recent history of Argentinian players and I want to put my stamp on the Club in the same way Sergio Aguero, Pablo Zabaleta and Carlos Tevez did. I am so thankful for everything River Plate did for me and I want to thank the fans, staff and players for their support," he added.

"But I am now 100 percent focused on Manchester City. I want to give my best to this club, help my teammates and contribute to Manchester City's success."

Alvarez made his senior River Plate debut in October 2018 and has since forged a reputation as one of the best young forwards in Argentina.

He managed 53 goals and 31 assists in 120 River Plate appearances including a strike in their 4-0 win over Racing in November, a result that sealed the Argentine league title.

Alvarez made his senior international debut in a World Cup qualifier against Chile in June last year, replacing Angel Di Maria with an hour gone, and was part of the squad that won the Copa America in July. In total, he has nine caps for Argentina, scoring once.

