Manchester City love to keep "clean sheets", claims Pep Guardiola

New Delhi [India], February 20 : Ahead of Manchester City's Premier League (PL) fixture against Brentford on Wednesday, head coach Pep Guardiola said that they want to keep more clean sheets in the league.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Guardiola accepted that they wanted to concede a few goals and win more matches.

"We love to have clean sheets. All the teams want it, and we are not an exception. We want to concede few [but] at the end we want to win games. Sometimes you have periods where you defend well and concede goals, sometimes you don't concede," Guardiola was quoted by Manchester City's official website as saying.

The Catalan coach added that his main focus was to keep clean sheets from the day he arrived at the English club.

"Never since I arrived [at City] was I focused on clean sheets, clean sheets, clean sheets. The players know it but I don't go to them and say 'Today clean sheets, clean sheets, clean sheets. If you say 'clean sheets, clean sheets' they forget to play and forget defending and forget what they have to do," he added.

"What we have to do is play better and better and better and concede few and attack better and create more chances. This is my target every time. Every time I make a meeting with them or prepare for a game. The average to concede few chances is the most important thing from my point of view but when we concede goals, we have to improve it. The goal is avoidable and hopefully, next time it doesn't happen," he added.

City are in top form currently and haven't lost a single game in their previous five games. In their previous clash against Chelsea, City ended the game with a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola's side hold third place in the PL standings with 53 points after winning 16 of 24 matches.

