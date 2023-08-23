Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola undergoes minor back surgery

Manchester [UK], August 23 : Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has undergone a minor back surgery.

City confirmed that Guardiola had been suffering from "severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Mireia Illueca and the surgery was a success".

"Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon," wrote City in a statement.

Manchester City's assistant manager Juanma Lillo will step up to oversee the coaching of the first team and will assume Guardiola's duties in the technical area on the field until Guardiola makes his return.

The Spaniard is expected to return after the upcoming international break.

Before the beginning of the international break, the Premier League title defenders are set to play two games.

They will travel to Bramall Lane to face the newly promoted side Sheffield United on Sunday who are still seeking their first victory this season.

On next weekend they will host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium who are off and running this season with three points in two games.

In their previous game against Newcastle United, City came out with a narrow 1-0 victory. Two of Premier League's opening weekend winners squared off, but there were no signs of the Newcastle that had put five goals past Aston Villa, with Pep Guardiola's City outplaying them in every department.

Guardiola's side did not look very fluid initially, perhaps tired after winning the UEFA Super Cup in Athens recently in midweek. Midway through the first half, the treble winners of the previous season gained their mojo and started to look threatening. However, a long-range curl from Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland's lack of connection with Alvarez's low cross failed to help City find the net.

Alvarez arrowed the ball past Nick Pope's top right in the 31st minute to make it 1-0. Foden slipped Haaland in on goal but the Norway star's low shot went wide of the far post.

City held on to the slim lead to walk away with a 1-0 victory and make it two out of two victories this season.

