Manchester City sign Claudio Echeverri from River Plate

Manchester [U.K.], January 26 : One of the top clubs in English football, Manchester City has signed youngster Claudio Echeverri from River Plate for a fee of around £12.5m plus add-ons.

City completed the signing on Thursday without any delay after the Argentine transfer market opened on Wednesday. The 18-year-old midfielder will join 'The Blues' next year in January and will remain with the club until June 2028.

Echeverri made his football debut in June 2023 while playing for Buenos Aries which is managed by former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis. During his time at Buenos Aries Club, the Argentine made six appearances for the club.

The midfielder led his national side in the Under-17 World Cup in November and December last year. He scored a hat trick in the quarterfinals of the competition against Brazil but his team lost to Germany in the semi-finals.

Echeverri joined River Plate in 2023, where he has played only five games in the Copa Libertadores. He has not been able to score any goal so far for the club but he has assisted once for his teammate.

The River Plate player has featured in 23 games for the Argentina U-17 side where he has scored 13 times. He has also trained with the senior Argentina football team.

Echeverri joins a long list of Argentinians who have joined the Club, including 2022 World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, who transferred from River to City in 2022.

"Everyone at Manchester City is looking forward to welcoming Claudio to the Club and we wish him the best of luck in his remaining time with River," a statement from the Premier League champions asserted.

