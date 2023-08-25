Manchester City sign Jeremy Doku from Stade Rennais on five-year deal

Manchester [UK], August 25 : Manchester City on Friday announced that it has signed Belgian winger Jeremy Doku on a five-year deal from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

"Manchester City are delighted to confirm the signing of Jeremy Doku from Stade Rennais on a five-year deal. Everyone at Manchester City is delighted to welcome Jeremy to the club and we all wish him well during his time here," the Premier League title defenders announced in a statement.

The 21-year-old flourished in the French League (2020-2023) with his mesmerising dribbling and technical skills making him one of the hottest prospects in Europe.

The young winger made 92 appearances across all competitions for the French club, registering 12 goals and 10 assists.

Doku has also made his mark at the international level, he earned his first international cap for Belgium in 2020. Till now he has made a total of 14 appearances, representing Belgium at EURO 2020 and the 2022 World Cup finals.

After signing for Manchester City, Doku expressed his excitement to play with the Treble winners and become a fan favourite.

"This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally. Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family. I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do. Working with Pep and his staff, and playing alongside these work-class players, will make me a much better player," Doku said as quoted from the City's official website.

"I feel sure of that. Watching City last season was amazing. To win the Treble is the hardest thing in football and they did it. You cannot imagine how exciting it is to be joining this team. I cannot wait to get started. Hopefully, I can make the fans happy," Doku added.

The young Belgian winger will be looking to fill the void left by the Algerian winger Riyad Mahrew, who left the club earlier this month to sign for Al Ahil in the Saudi Pro League.

