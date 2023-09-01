Manchester City sign Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester [UK], September 1 : Manchester City have announced the signing of the Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year deal on Friday.

The club released an official statement to announce the signing of the 24-year-old midfielder which read, "Manchester City are delighted to announce the signing of Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year deal."

The Portuguese international has now become the fourth signing of the summer for Manchester City, following the Croatian duo of Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol, as well as Belgian winger Jeremy Doku.

Wolves paid a record fee to acquire the services of the midfielder from Sporting Lisbon who was a regular at Molineux.

After signing for the club Nunes said as quoted from the club's official website, "I’m so happy to be joining Manchester City, the Champions of Europe and a club I’ve admired for a long time. The opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers ever, and alongside some of the best players in the world was something I couldn’t turn down."

"I’ve learned so much during my season at Wolves and I’m excited to continue improving in the Premier League, a division which brings the best out of me. I’m really excited to get going, meet the fans and hopefully be a part of plenty more success at City," Nunes added.

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added, "Matheus is a fine player. We are really happy he is here, and we know he will help us this season and beyond. He possesses real quality and will bring a fresh dynamic to this team. He is a player who can play passes that open defences, he can beat players and he is technically excellent. Everyone knows Pep improves players – we have seen it so often – and we cannot wait to see how Matheus develops under his management."

