Manchester City sign Nico Gonzalez from Porto on deadline day

Manchester [UK], February 4 : Premier League champions Manchester City completed their fourth signing on the deadline day of the winter transfer window by signing Nico Gonzalez from Porto.

Manchester City signed the 23-year-old on a four-and-a-half-year deal that will keep him tied to the club until 2029. He became the fourth signing for Manchester City in the January transfer window after Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Omar Marmoush as new additions to Pep Guardiola's squad.

Gonzalez started his football journey in Barcelona's famed La Masia Academy back in 2013. The Spanish midfielder progressed into Barca's first team, where he made 37 appearances.

After a successful season-long loan spell at Valencia, Gonzalez then sealed a permanent move to Porto in 2023. He made 68 appearances for the Portuguese side and netted nine goals.

Gonzalez is looking at his move to Manchester City as a perfect opportunity for him and said in a statement released by the club, "This is the perfect opportunity for me at this stage of my career. I am 23, and I want to test myself in England. There's no better club than Manchester City for me to do that."

"Look at the squad they have here. It's unbelievable, full of world-class players. There isn't a footballer in the world who would not want to be part of this set-up. I know the reputation Pep has and I cannot wait to work with him. In fact, I am honoured he wants me to play in his team. I am truly excited. I just want to meet my teammates and the staff here and then I want to play in front of the City fans!" he added.

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain opened up about their latest acquisition and said, "Nico is a very talented young midfielder. He is an ideal acquisition for Manchester City. It was a difficult transfer to complete because his performances this season have been outstanding and he has been such an important part of what FC Porto are doing."

"We are really happy we have managed to get this done before the window closed. He is ready to help us in the second half of the season as we compete in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Club World Cup," he added.

