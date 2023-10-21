Manchester United and England football legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies at 86

Manchester [UK], October 21 : Manchester United legend and 1966 FIFA World Cup winner for England Sir Bobby Charlton died at 86 on Saturday.

Charlton is considered one of Manchester United's greatest-ever players. He scored 249 goals in 758 appearances. Charlton also won the European Cup with United in 1968, as well as three First Division titles and won the World Cup with England in 1966.

The Manchester United legend's family confirmed the news of his demise in a statement and said that he passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning," a statement from his family read as quoted by SkySports.

England Football also took their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and said that he was a true legend of the game.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton. An integral part of our 1966 FIFA World Cup winning campaign, Sir Bobby won 106 caps and scored 49 times for the #ThreeLions. A true legend of our game. We will never forget you, Sir Bobby," England Football wrote on X.

https://x.com/England/status/1715752476878455025?s=20

In a statement Manchester United wrote that he was the greatest and most beloved player in the history of the club.

"Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club. Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world. He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game. Following his retirement, he went on to serve the club with distinction as a director for 39 years. His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation." United wrote in the statement.

According to SkySports, Manchester United will wear black armbands in their upcoming fixture against Sheffield United on Saturday. There will be pre-planned minute's silence will be expanded to pay respects to Charlton as well.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor