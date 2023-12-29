Manchester United boss Ten Hag backs young Hojlund to score "more goals"

Manchester [UK], December 29 : As Manchester United prepares for their final game of 2023, head coach Erik Ten Hag has backed young striker Rasmus Hojlund to score more goals after he bagged his first Premier League goal against Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old striker drilled his first goal in 15 Premier League appearances and went straight to the home fans to celebrate his maiden strike, emotions of ecstacy and relief combined with pure joy were clearly visible on his face.

As the Red Devils continue to gear up for their upcoming clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Ten Hag backed the Danish forward to score more goals in the pre-match press conference.

"I have to repeat myself but I trust him, I knew he could [score in the Premier League]. His goals in the Champions League and in Denmark showed what he did as a young player in Austria, in Italy and he is a very strong character," Ten Hag said as quoted from the club's official website.

"But, of course, this goal will give him confidence and belief that he is going to score and he is going to score more goals from this point on, I am sure," Ten Hag added.

Nottingham Forest are running high on confidence after registering a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United in the midweek.

Ten Hag recognised the threat that Nottingham carries especially in front of their home crowd and said, "I don't think [any injured players will return]. It will be a similar squad to the one we had against Aston Villa. [With Nottingham Forest], you see the reaction from a new manager coming in. You see the spirit. We have to be ready. It's always about us. We have to continue in the performance."

Manchester United will also back themselves to emerge victorious as they turned around a 2- deficit against Aston Villa and bagged a 3-2 victory earlier this week.

