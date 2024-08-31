Manchester United complete signing of Manuel Ugarte from PSG

Manchester [UK], August 31 : Manchester United confirmed the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain on a contract that will run until June 2029, with the option to extend for a further year.

The club released a statement to confirm the arrival of Uruguay midfielder, "Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Manuel Ugarte has joined the club, subject to registration. The Uruguay international has signed a contract until June 2029, with the option to extend for a further year."

Sky Sports reported that Manchester United paid an initial fee of £42m, but the deal could rise to as much as £50.7m, including performance-related add-ons.

Ugarte was Manchester United's primary target in the midfield department. His arrival will help the Red Devils cover the void left by Scott McTominay, leaving Old Trafford to join Serie A side Napoli.

Last season, the 23-year-old midfielder won the league and cup double with PSG. He went on to play every game at Copa America for Uruguay and was named in the team of the tournament. Ugarte has a tally of 22 international caps to his name.

Following his arrival at the 'Theatre of Dreams', Ugarte shared his feelings about linking up with his new club and said in a statement released by the club, "It is an incredible feeling to join a club of this magnitude. One that is admired all around the world. The project that the football leadership discussed with me is extremely exciting; Manchester United is an ambitious club, and I am an ambitious player."

"The passion of supporters is something that is very important to me; I know how incredible United fans are and I cannot wait to experience Old Trafford. I'm someone who is so determined to succeed; I will sacrifice and give everything for my teammates. Together, we will fight to win trophies and reach the level where this club needs to be," he added.

Dan Ashworth, Manchester United's sporting director, expressed his delight after acquiring one of their primary targets and said, "Signing Manuel was another of our primary targets for this summer. He is among the very best ball-winning midfield players in the world and has an excellent record at both club and international levels. His qualities, experience and passion will be a great complement to our strong group of midfielders."

"Manuel is a player we've watched closely, and we are excited to see the positive impact he will make on the pitch and in the dressing room as we continue to strive for success," he concluded.

