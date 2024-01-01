Manchester United confirm departure of Donny van de Beek on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester [UK], January 1 : Manchester United confirmed the departure of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek on a loan deal to Eintracht Frankfurt as the winter transfer window opened on Monday.

The club released an official statement to announce the departure of the midfielder which read, "Donny van de Beek has signed for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Manchester United."

Donny will join the Bundesliga side for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. The Dutch midfielder will be looking to get more game time to his name as he made just two appearances for the Red Devils this season.

The 26-year-old midfielder will be looking to feature more on the scoresheet as he scored just two goals in his 62 appearances since joining the English club from Ajax in 2020. He also made seven appearances for Everton during a loan spell in 2022.

Van de Beek enjoyed a golden period during his time with Ajax as he was a part of the team that defied the odds and went on to reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

Overall, Donny has a total of 175 competitive games for Ajax (41 goals, 34 assists) to his name and during his time with Ajax, he won the Dutch league, cup and Super Cup with the Amsterdam club.

He has also played for the Netherlands, featuring 19 times for the nation and scoring three goals.

Eintracht board member for sport Markus Krosche talked about the Dutchman's arrival and said as quoted from the club's official website, "Donny van de Beek fits our playing philosophy perfectly and is an important piece of the puzzle for our squad. He brings plenty of international experience, which our young players will profit from. Donny also carries a goal threat and should be particularly useful when it comes to getting our forwards into promising positions."

