Manchester United confirm Rasmus Hojlund ruled out for two to three weeks due to injury

Manchester [UK], February 24 : Manchester United confirmed that Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund will be sidelined for two to three weeks after picking up a muscle injury.

Hojlund sustained a muscle injury which will keep him out of the Red Devils' clash against Fulham on Saturday.

The club released an official statement to announce the 20-year-old's injury which read, "Rasmus Hojlund will miss Manchester United's Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday due to a muscle injury. It is expected to keep him out for two to three weeks."

Ahead of the Fulham game, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag talked about Hojlund's injury who has been a hot goal-scoring form.

"It is a small injury, two to three weeks. That is what happens and the risk [when you are] playing at high intensity, training. As I say it is not a big injury, but he has to wait for one, two, three weeks," Erik ten Hag in press conference, as quoted from the club's official website.

Hojlund is not the only player who has been sidelined due to injury. English left-back Luke Shaw has been sidelined for several months after sustaining a muscle injury last week against Luton.

Tyrell Malacia is still recovering from an injury and is still away from returning to the on-field action. This leaves Ten Hag with no natural left-back for the Fulham game.

Along with Malacia, there is no specific return date for the English duo of Mason Mount and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Anthony Martial and Lisandro Martinez are the other two players who are currently rehabilitating to regain fitness following their injuries.

Ten Hag talked about the impact of such injuries on the team and said, "Yeah of course that is an issue, but that is also the same at other clubs. We have to deal with this. I now have the feeling we can [better deal with it] than we did back in autumn. But still it is an issue when the depth of the squad have to prove it."

