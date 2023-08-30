Manchester United defender Raphael Varane set to miss Arsenal clash, sidelined for "few weeks"

Manchester [UK], August 30 : Manchester United on Wednesday confirmed that their star defender Raphael Varane will miss their action-packed clash against Arsenal this weekend.

The club released an official statement to announce Varan's absence from the squad which read as quoted from the club's official website, "Raphael Varane will be missing from the team when Manchester United face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday due to injury."

The French international came off at half-time in United's 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday due to the complaint, which is expected to keep him out for a "few weeks".

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is likely to provide more update on the latest setback that their 30-year-old defender has faced in his upcoming pre-match conference for Arsenal.

Varane is not the latest injury setback that United have faced this season, prior to the clash with Nottingham Forest, United's latest recruit Mason Mount as well as their first-choice left-back Luke Shaw were ruled out due to injuries.

Shaw established himself as a key player in head coach Erik Ten Hag's debut season. He made 27 appearances last season, impressing on the defensive as well as on the offensive front.

The English left-back's backup option Tyrell Malacia is also out of the action due to an injury. Under such circumstances, the club could look to sign another backup option.

On the other hand, Mount who had an underwhelming start to the season is likely to return a bit sooner than his national teammate.

Christian Eriksen stepped up to take his place in the starting XI against Nottingham Forest, while Diogo Dalot made a switch from his usual position to cover the defensive left side.

While Eriksen thrived in Mount's role and even registered his name on the scoresheet, Dalot spent the majority of the time struggling and adjusting to the requirements that his new position demanded.

The Old Trafford which is referred to as the 'Theatre of Dreams', turned into a nightmare as the Red Devils found themselves 2-0 down within the first four minutes. Goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Wily Boly once again provided the hosts with a reality check of their lackluster tactics and on-field decision-making.

But famous for making remarkable comebacks, United showcased their strength and determination to make a comeback in the game and secure 3 points. Manchester United will face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London this Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor