Manchester United, head coach Amorim part ways; Fletcher to take over

Manchester [UK], January 5 : Manchester United announced the departure of their head coach, Ruben Amorim, on Monday, with former club stalwart Darren Fletcher set to take charge of the team from Wednesday's fixture against Burnley.

The Red Devils took to their official website to share the announcement with fans as they sit in the sixth spot in the Premier League table, with eight wins, seven draws and five losses in 19 games and have just 31 points, 17 points less than table-toppers Arsenal (48 points). They have drawn their last three fixtures, winning one and losing one.

"Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United," said the club's statement.

Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

"With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club's leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future," added the statement.

Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.

Manchester United, in their recent Premier League match, came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road. After a quiet first half, Brenden Aaronson netted the opener for Leeds United, capitalising on a defensive lapse of United to put the hosts in front during the 62nd minute of the match. However, United's Matheus Cunha scored a goal for his side in the 65th minute to level the score 1-1.

During the closing stages, Leeds' Noah Okafor and Joel Piroe had the best chances against Daniel Farke's side but could not convert them as the match ended in a stalemate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor