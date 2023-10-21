Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies

Manchester, Oct 21 Manchester United mourned the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of the club. Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.

“The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with Sir Bobby's wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren.

“A graduate of our youth Academy, Sir Bobby played 758 games and scored 249 goals during 17 years as a Manchester United player, winning the European Cup, three league titles and the FA Cup. For England, he won 106 caps and scored 49 goals, and won the 1966 World Cup,” the Manchester United said in a statement.

Following his retirement, he went on to serve the club with distinction as a director for 39 years.

“His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.

