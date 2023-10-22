Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag impressed with Harry Maguire's "dominating" display

Sheffield [UK], October 22 : Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag was impressed with England defender Harry Maguire's performance in their 2-1 victory against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Maguire produced a dominant display with his stellar overall performance. No player won more aerial duels (5) than Maguire or even touched the ball on more occasions than the experienced English defender (106).

After the game, Ten Hag impressed with Maguire's performance showered praises on his performance and told reporters as quoted from Goal.com, "Harry is playing like we want him to play: very proactive, out of possession, dominating his opponent, stepping in when necessary, reading the game."

The Red Devils opened the scoreline in the 28th minute of the first half with Scott McTominay featuring in the scoresheet yet again. Sheffield United bounced back six minutes later from a penalty which was converted with elegance by Oli McBurnie.

As the game inched closer towards a 1-1 draw, full-back Diogo Dalot struck a wonderful curling shot to clinch the victory in the 77th minute of the game.

Ten Hag dedicated the victory to Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton who passed away on Saturday at the age of 86.

"We have to pay contribution. We have to pay, how I say, our big goodbye and remembering Bobby Charlton. What he did was magnificent. We said before the game about how he was not only outstanding on the pitch but also off the pitch. So [we wanted] to credit it and reward his big personality. We did it with a win to celebrate that but also especially to remember Bobby Charlton. I think we did it in a decent way," Ten Hag added.

"We are very sad and our thoughts are with his family. Especially with Lady Norma, with his children, his grandchildren. With his passing, a legend, a giant, is passing away. His achievements are so immense and huge. Global. You see the facts that he achieved, it is incredible. His titles, trophies, his contributions. I had never had the honour to meet him, but I heard that despite all his trophies and games, he was so humble and a big personality. He was an example for all of us as a footballer and also society, globally," Ten Hag added.

Manchester United will return to action in the UEFA Champions League against F.C. Copenhagen on Wednesday at the Old Trafford Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor