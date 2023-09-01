Manchester United sign Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindi

Manchester [UK], September 1 : Manchester United have announced the signing of goalkeeper Altay Bayindi on a contract running until June 2027, with the option of a further year on Friday.

The club released an official statement to announce the signing of the Turkish keeper which read, "Altay Bayindir has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2027, with the option of a further year, subject to international clearance."

The Turkish keeper is joining from Fenerbahce where he made 166 career appearances, keeping 53 clean sheets. Last season he was a key player for the club as they went on to lift the Turkish Cup and finished second in the Super Lig.

After signing for the club Bayindir said as quoted from the club's official website, "It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club. I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions. I cannot wait to start working with such an experienced goalkeeping unit. We will support each other and drive high standards every day so that each of us is ready to perform whenever called upon."

Manchester United football director, John Murtough, also expressed his delight over the signing and said, "Altay is an excellent addition to our squad and adds further quality to our already strong group of experienced goalkeepers. Having consistently performed at a high level in a strong European league, he has the qualities to support us in achieving our ambitions across all competitions this season and beyond."

