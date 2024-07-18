Manchester United's latest signing Joshua Zirkzee outlines reason behind making switch from Bologna

Manchester [UK], July 18 : Manchester United's latest signing, Joshua Zirkzee, outlined the reasons behind his decision to make a switch from Italy to the UK.

After enjoying a prolific season in front of goal with Serie A side Bologna, the Dutch striker made a switch from Italy to Manchester United earlier this week. In 34 appearances for Bologna in Serie A, he netted 11 goals and registered four assists as well.

The 23-year-old is on a break after being a part of the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024. Ahead of linking up with his new teammates, Zirkzee expressed his excitement to recreate his last season's success and revealed the reason behind joining the Red Devils.

"I have a lot of trust and a good feeling about this step. It wasn't a difficult decision. I mean, I love Bologna a lot, but Manchester United just gave me a very, very good feeling. I'm confident that what's planned will also happen," he told club media.

"It's been a rollercoaster the past few weeks. Some very good experiences and I am very happy to be here. Making a transfer to Manchester United is something very positive. I just can't wait to get started and continue what I did last season. I am just hoping to improve every day and do the best I can," he added.

Zirkzee will enjoy the presence of Rasmus Hojlund, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford at the attacking front.

With the Premier League set to begin in less than a month, the Dutch striker is raring to go after recharging his batteries.

"I'm very happy to be here. I mean, it's probably the biggest club in the world, so I can't wait to get started, get to know everyone and start this journey. I'm very, very excited," he said.

"I'm going on a short break. Try and relax a little bit, and then get back to Manchester and get it going. Obviously, it [Old Trafford] is an insane stadium. I can't wait to play in the stadium. Just very, very excited, very motivated," he remarked.

Manchester United have begun their pre-season tour and ended up losing their first game against Rosenborg by 1-0.

The Red Devils will be keen to find their groove and return to winning ways against Rangers on Saturday at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh.

