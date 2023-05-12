Manchester Untied will face Real Madrid in pre-season tour

Manchester [United Kingdom], May 12 : Two European Giants - Manchester United and Real Madrid are set to square off against each other in a pre-season game.

This clash is set to be played at the NRG Stadium on 26 July, which is part of the Soccer Champions Tour exhibition series featuring six of the world's most iconic football clubs in nine matches across 12 days in major cities across the United States.

Manchester United and Real Madrid are the most successful teams in England and Spain, respectively. They have 55 league titles between them. They last faced each other in the US in 2014. This match was played in front of 109,318 fans at The Big House, Michigan. This record is still the largest-ever audience for a football match played on US soil.

Manchester United's football director, John Murtough, expressed the prospect of this game and what this experience could mean for their manager Erik Ten Hag as well the players.

"This is a huge game for our fans in the US, giving them a unique opportunity to witness first-hand one of the greatest fixtures in world football. We last visited Houston in 2017 when we played Manchester City in front of a huge crowd, and I know this match will be just as popular."

"Erik and his team are looking forward to spending time in the US and preparing for the new season by taking on first-class opponents such as Real Madrid. Our players will relish the opportunity to test themselves against another top European side as they get ready for the 2023/24 campaign," Murtaugh said as quoted by Manchester United.

Real Madrid is the fourth and final opponent of Manchester United's pre-season tour of the US to be announced.

The full Tour 2023 schedule is as follows:

22 July - Arsenal, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

25 July - Wrexham, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

26 July - Real Madrid, NRG Stadium, Houston

30 July - Borussia Dortmund, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.

