Manolo Marquez banks on his unbeaten record against Bengaluru FC to steer FC Goa to fourth straight win, against the Blues

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 13 : The Sree Kanteerava Stadium will host Bengaluru FC as they face FC Goa in the opening fixture of Saturday's doubleheader in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, with kick-off scheduled for 5:00 pm IST.

Both teams have enjoyed strong performances this season. Bengaluru FC sit second in the table with 23 points from 11 games, while the Gaurs are fifth, having secured 18 points from 10 matches. Their rivalry has deep roots, most notably when Bengaluru FC defeated then-Sergio Lobera-coached FC Goa in the ISL 2018-19 final at the Mumbai Football Arena to claim their first and only title. Rahul Bheke scored a late winner in that match, with Gerard Zaragoza serving as assistant coach under Carles Cuadrat during the campaign. Both Bheke and Zaragoza have returned to play pivotal roles in Bengaluru FC's quest to recapture past glories.

Facing them is an in-form FC Goa side that has taken 13 points from a possible 15 in their last five games. Under head coach Manolo Marquez, the Gaurs remain unbeaten in nine encounters against Bengaluru FC (W6, D3).

Bengaluru FC boast an impressive home record this season, with five wins and one draw from six matches. Their tally of five home victories matches their total from the entire 2023-24 season, while the 16 points earned at home is their best-ever start on this ground in any ISL campaign. These performances provide strong momentum for the team moving forward.

Defensive Concerns for Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC started the season with five consecutive clean sheets but have since conceded in their last six matches, shipping 13 goals during this period. The last time they endured a longer stretch without a clean sheet was an 11-game run between February and December 2021. Zaragoza will be eager to address these defensive vulnerabilities.

Meanwhile, FC Goa have won their last three matches against Bengaluru FC, including a convincing 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Bengaluru FC have managed just one point from their last five encounters with the Gaursa goalless draw in 2023-24. This recent dominance will boost FC Goa's confidence heading into the clash.

Goa's Offensive Efficiency

FC Goa have scored 46 goals from an expected goal (xG) value of 34.19 in 2024, resulting in an xG differential (G-xG) of +11.81, the third-highest this year behind Mohun Bagan Super Giant (+14.25) and NorthEast United FC (+12.17). Marquez's tactical acumen is evident in their attacking efficiency, with the team already netting 19 goals in the 2024-25 season.

In 16 ISL meetings between the two teams, Bengaluru FC have won seven times, while FC Goa have claimed five victories. Four matches have ended in draws, with an average of 2.81 goals scored per game.

Key Players to Watch

Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick in Bengaluru FC's last match and is on the cusp of a milestone, needing just one more appearance to reach 150 ISL matches for the club. Chhetri has been in excellent form, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 11 matches this season. With a goal conversion rate of 36.36%, the veteran striker continues to deliver in critical moments for Bengaluru FC.

For FC Goa, Dejan Drazic has been a standout, averaging 1.8 successful dribbles per gamethe joint-highest in the league alongside Alberto Noguera. Drazic has contributed one goal and one assist while averaging 27 passes per game at 78% accuracy and creating 13 scoring opportunities.

Another key player for FC Goa is Aakash Sangwan, who has made 65 penalty area entries this seasonthe most by any player in 2024-25. Sangwan is also the only Indian player to attempt over 50 crosses, with a total of 52, highlighting his attacking threat from the flanks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor