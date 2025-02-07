Marcelo Retires at 36: Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Heartfelt Message to Former Real Madrid Teammate

Former Brazil player and Real Madrid star announced his retirement from football at the age of 36. The Brazilian defender, who won 25 trophies, including five Champions Leagues, in 546 appearances, has decided to retire after staying 16 years with Madrid.

Meu irmão, que carreira incrível! Vivemos muito juntos, foram anos de conquistas, vitórias e momentos inesquecíveis. Mais do que um companheiro de equipa, um companheiro para a minha vida. Obrigado por tudo, amigo. Desejo tudo de bom nesta nova etapa da vida. pic.twitter.com/8RJAQAfdNK — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 6, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a heartfelt message with a series of pictures with former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo. “My brother, what an incredible career!” the Al Nassr striker wrote. “We've lived a lot together, it's been years of achievements, victories and unforgettable moments. More than a teammate, a companion for life. Thanks for everything my friend. I wish you all the best in this new phase of life.”

Marcelo wrote back to the message by simply writing “My brother” with a purple heart emoji. Ronaldo and Marcelo won four European Cups together and played 332 matches as teammates.