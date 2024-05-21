Marcus Rashford breaks silence on his omission from England's Euro 2024 provisional squad

New Delhi [India], May 21 : After being snubbed from England's provisional squad for Euro 2024, Marcus Rashford reacted to his omission and wished the Three Lions the best of luck.

England on Tuesday named a 33-player squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 which will kick off on June 15.

England head coach Gareth Southgate named an extended training squad of 33 players. England need to cut down their squad to 26 players before the deadline till June 7.

The announcement saw a couple of surprise omissions as Rashford and midfielder Jordan Henderson were left out of the 33-player squad.

The 26-year-old forward took to Instagram and wished the team the best of luck, "Wishing Gatreth and the boys all the best for the up and coming tournament".

Rashford has been a key England player under head coach Gareth Southgate. He was part of England's squad for the two previous World Cups in 2018 and 2022. He also featured England's last Euro squad in 2021 which saw them reach the final of the marquee event.

However, Rashford's form has dwindled a lot in the recently concluded Premier League season. The 26-year-old forward netted just eight goals throughout the season across all competitions.

His eight goals and five assists in 42 appearances summed up his barren season in front of the goal for Manchester United. His output in front of the goal dropped to the lowest since the 2016/17 campaign.

He chased the shadows of his former self throughout the season. in 2023, Rashford struck 30 goals across all competitions and was named the club's Player of the Year as well.

Along with Rashford, Henderson also featured in the aforementioned three tournaments. However, he had a season that led to a lot of criticism after he made a switch from Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq from Liverpool.

In January, he went on to make another switch. He moved to Ajax from Al Ettifaq which summed up his turbulent season.

England provisional squad for Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Man City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Man City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor