Marvellous Manipur maul Delhi in extra-time; Bengal dispose off Odisha in Santosh Trophy quarter-finals

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 27 : West Bengal and Manipur advanced to the semi-finals of the 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy in contrasting styles at the Deccan Arena on Thursday.

Thirty-two-time champions Bengal overcame a one-goal deficit to defeat Odisha 3-1 with relative ease, while Manipur needed extra time to dispatch Delhi 5-2 in a hard-fought encounter. The regulation time between Manipur and Delhi ended in a 2-2 draw.

West Bengal secured their 52nd semi-final berth in the Santosh Trophy, thanks to a solid performance. Odisha took an early lead in the 25th minute through Rakesh Oram, but Bengal equalised just before half-time with Narohari Shrestha's strike. Robi Hansda's 70th-minute goal and substitute Manotos Maji's injury-time strike sealed the win for Bengal.

Hansda's ninth goal of the campaign further cemented his position as the tournament's leading scorer. The match tested Bengal's resolve as Odisha, considered underdogs, put up a spirited fight. Oram's header off a corner by Bikash Kumar Sahoo gave Odisha a surprising lead, but Bengal maintained composure and equalised through Shrestha's powerful finish.

Despite Odisha's early second-half chances, Bengal took control, with Hansda scoring a spectacular left-footed half-volley after Shrestha's assist. Maji's injury-time goal on a counter-attack ensured Bengal's dominance and kept their quest for a 33rd title alive.

In the other quarter-final, Manipur staged a dramatic second-half comeback and dominated extra time to eliminate Delhi. Shunjanthan Ragui's brilliance, including two extra-time goals, earned him Player of the Match honours. Manipur's other scorers were LT Lowly, Sagar Singh, and Khullakpam Zahir Khan, marking their fifth appearance in the semi-finals.

Delhi's Jaideep Singh opened the scoring in the 10th minute after a goalkeeping error by Salam Sanaton Singh. Manipur equalised in the 49th minute when Lowly converted a deflection off a corner. A minute later, Sagar Singh delivered a stunning curling shot to give Manipur the lead.

Delhi levelled in the 65th minute through Jaideep's calmly taken penalty, sending the game into extra time. Ragui's outstanding volley off a cleared corner in the fourth minute of extra time restored Manipur's lead. He extended it with a composed penalty at the end of the first extra-time period.

Manipur further solidified their advantage early in the second period when Zahir Khan expertly headed in Ragui's curling cross. Delhi, visibly deflated, had no response as Manipur secured their place in the next round.

