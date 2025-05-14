Masters of assist: Top chance creators in ISL 2024-25

New Delhi [India], May 14 : In football, goal scorers often grab all the attention, but the playmakers who set up those goals are just as important, according to the official website of ISL. These players use their skill, vision, and creativity to build attacking moves and help their teams score, even if they don't always get the credit they deserve.

The architects behind the goals hold the key to unlock the opponent's defence line and feed their teammates with weighted goal-bound passes. The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season also witnessed many creative hubs and adroit playmakers creating golden opportunities throughout the campaign in an artistic way, becoming a constant menace for the opposition.

Connor Shields created 76 chances in the 2024-25 season, the highest such tally in a single campaign in the league. Moreover, he recorded eight assists from those 76 chances, the most by any player this term. Shields attempted 230 penalty area entries and recorded 218 crosses, becoming the first player to register 200+ crosses in a single season in league history.

Adrian Luna ranks second in this tally, having created 55 chances throughout the season. The Blasters' captain anchored the centre of the pitch and controlled the game with his unique passing range and sheer composure in tense moments. Luna also racked up six assists to his name, averaged 38 passes per game, and maintained an 80% passing accuracy.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie enjoyed a stellar debut campaign, showcasing his all-around abilities in the final third. Besides making a 30-goal contributions, Ajaraie also created 52 chances, leading the charge for the Highlanders. He attempted the highest number of 138 shots and also logged the highest number of 47 shots on target.

Hugo Boumous logged 1747 minutes on the field, completed 34 out of 59 attempted dribbles, and created the highest number of chances for Odisha FC, playing a dynamic role in their attacking lineup. He also picked up seven assists and recorded 159 progressive carries in the 2024-25 season, the most by any Odisha FC player in a single season in league history.

Buanthanglun Samte is the only Indian to feature in this list. The young full-back was sensational in the 2024-25 season with his dazzling overlapping runs through the flanks and deliveries into the final third. Samte averaged 23 passes per game, completed 19 interceptions, won 26 tackles and 68 duels, and also recorded three assists to his name.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor