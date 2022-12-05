Mbappe has a very good chance of being at the top: Sol Campbell on Golden Boot award

New Delhi, Dec 5 In the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, defending champions France on Sunday secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Poland in their round of 16 clash at the Al-Thumama Stadium.

Star forward Kylian Mbappe scored a brace of goals in the match to help France set-up a quarter-final clash against England. With goals in the 74th and 91st minutes of the match, Mbappe also moved to the top of the goal scorers list this World Cup with five goals.

Now, former England footballer Sol Campbell believes Mbappe has a solid chance of winning the Golden Boot in FIFA World Cup 2022 if he continues his good form against the Harry Kane-led side in the quarter-final.

"If he keeps on going that way, he has a very good chance of being at the top. He gave assists, scored some goals. So, he is adding a lot to his game. But, two great strikes, you give him that kind of space in front of the goal, he is really going to trouble the keeper," he said on VISA Match Centre show on Sports18.

Mbappe, 23, was earlier tied for the top spot in goal scorers list of the ongoing tournament with Lionel Messi, Enner Valencia, Cody Gakpo, Marcus Rashford, Alvaro Morata and compatriot Olivier Giroud at three goals.

Giroud scored his third goal against Poland after an assist from Mbappe in the 44th minute, before the latter brought out a brace of goals to go past him. In the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Mbappe, then 19, had scored four goals in his debut global tournament appearance when France won the title.

Robert Pires, a member of France's FIFA World Cup winning squad in 1998, felt the side coached by Didier Deschamps were too strong to compete for Poland, with Robert Lewandowski's late penalty being too little, too late.

"We were serious and put a disciplined performance. We controlled the game and I think, we were too strong for Poland in the match."

