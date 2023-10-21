Merentiel fires Boca Juniors to win over Union Santa Fe

Buenos Aires, Oct 20 Miguel Merentiel struck late as Boca Juniors secured a 2-1 home victory over Union Santa Fe in Argentina's Primera Division on Friday.

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a close-range header following a set piece.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men just before the half-hour when Franco Calderon was shown a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Edinson Cavani.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Union equalized on the stroke of halftime through Mauro Diale, who received Enzo Roldan's pass on the counterattack and took two touches before slotting a low finish into the far corner.

Merentiel restored Boca's lead with a low shot that beat goalkeeper Sebastian Moyano at his near post after Union failed to deal with a Vicente Taborda corner.

The result leaves Boca 10th in their 14-team group with 10 points from nine games, seven points behind leaders Belgrano. Union is eighth with 11 points.

In other fixtures on Friday, Talleres Cordoba was held to a 1-1 home draw by Arsenal Sarandi, Instituto prevailed 3-1 at Huracan, and Newell's Old Boys won 2-0 at Tigre.

