"Messi is like God to us": Fans excited ahead of football legend's arrival in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 12 : Fans in Kolkata on Friday expressed excitement ahead of football legend Lionel Messi's arrival in the city.

Messi is set to arrive in Kolkata on December 13 for the much-anticipated GOAT Tour 2025, a three-day event spanning four major Indian cities: Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, from December 13 to 15.

Messi, who is travelling from Miami, is scheduled to land in Kolkata at around 1:30 am on December 13.

Ahead of Messi's arrival, fans in Kolkata expressed their immense happines on the legend's arrival to the city.

A Messi supporter, while speaking to ANI, said they are thrilled to see Messi in India, calling him a god, and expressed excitement about his statue and the rare opportunity to watch him in person.

"We are overjoyed. Messi is like a god to us, and getting to see him in person is a dream come true. They've even installed a statue of him here. We're so excited that we probably won't be able to sleep. I never imagined Messi would come to India. We're thrilled," Subhankar told ANI.

Another Messi fan, Abhishek, toldthat the city's deep passion for football began with Diego Maradona, which sparked their long-standing love for Argentina. They said they are now thrilled that Lionel Messi is coming to Kolkata.

"People are crazy for football in Kolkata. Messi came later, but earlier it was Maradona (Diego Maradona) for us, and our love for Argentina started with him. We are very happy that Messi is coming to Kolkata," Abhishek said.

Notably, a 70-foot iron statue of Messi, claimed as the biggest ever made of the Argentine superstar, has been completed by the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club at Lake Town in South Dum Dum, Kolkata. The statue shows Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Messi will have an extensive lineup of engagements in the city throughout the day, beginning with a meet-and-greet programme at 9:30 am.

The World Cup-winning captain is expected to attend multiple interactions and events before departing for Hyderabad at 2 pm. During his visit to Kolkata, Messi is also scheduled to meet former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor