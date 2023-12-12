Messi, Ronaldo to face each other again as Inter Miami confirm participation in Riyadh Season Cup

New Delhi [India], December 12 : One of the biggest modern-day football rivalries is set to unfold once again as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other in February 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

Major League Soccer (MLS) Inter Miami confirmed their participation in the Riyadh Season Cup. The MLS side will face the top two leading clubs of the Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-Hilal on January 29 and Al Nassr on February 1.

"These matches will offer important tests for our team, which will benefit us as we approach the new season. We're excited for our group to get the chance to go up against teams with as much quality as Al-Hilal and Al Nassr," Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said in a statement by Inter Miami.

This will be the 36th time the two iconic faces of football will square off against each other. In the previous 35 outings, Messi's side has emerged victorious on 16 occasions and the Portugal star forward team has won 10 times.

The Argentinian has registered 21 goals and 12 assists in those matches, while, Ronaldo has scored 20 goals and bagged a single assist.

Earlier this year, Messi was crowned with the prestigious Ballon d'Or award for the eighth time in his decorated career, an award that serves as a reminder of his brilliance as he reaches the final moments of his career.

On the other hand, Ronaldo continued to set new records by scoring the most first-division goals in football history, he has 527 career league goals now. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old also scored 61 goals in 2023.

Ronaldo has been on fire this season as he continues to enjoy the purple patch, scoring goals for his club in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) at the age of 38. He has struck 30 goals and bagged 10 assists in 31 appearances for AL Nassr throughout his tenure. This season, he has 16 goals and 8 assists to his name in 15 matches.

