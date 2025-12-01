Messi thanks India for "warm welcome, great hospitality" following "GOAT India Tour" conclusion

New Delhi [India], December 17 : Argentina football icon Lionel Messi thanked India for its love and affection following the conclusion of his 'GOAT India Tour', which saw chaos and some memorable crossovers trending nationwide.

After a trip to Kolkata and Hyderabad on December 13, followed by a visit to Mumbai the next day, Messi's India tour concluded with a visit to Delhi on Monday.

Taking to his Instagram, Messi wrote, "Namaste India! What incredible visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Thanks for the warm welcome, great hospitality and all the expressions of love throughout my tour. I hope football has a bright future in India!"

To conclude his tour, Messi visited Jamnagar, Gujarat, where he visited Vantara, a wildlife conservation and rehabilitation centre founded by Anant Ambani, on Monday.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented jerseys of the Indian Cricket team to star footballers Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Football icon Messi's Delhi visit took another memorable chapter as he met Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley, alongside his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suarez, who were also a part of Messi's tour.

The interaction between Lionel Messi and Shah was a warm exchange of gestures, with the ICC Chairman presenting Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul with Indian cricket team jerseys, symbolising the convergence of two of India's most beloved sports. Messi also received a special autographed cricket bat from Shah, making the moment a unique fusion of football and cricketing heritage.

Messi received jersey number 10, Suarez got number 9, and de Paul was presented with number 7, all with their names on them. Shah extended an invitation to Messi for the upcoming T20 World Cup, presenting him with a ticket to the event, making it a standout moment in Messi's final leg of the G.O.A.T. India Tour.

Messi, Suarez and De Paul entered Arun Jaitley Stadium to a deafening roar from the crowd. Messi, as seen in the previous legs of the tour, has a kickabout with the youngsters present at the ground. Messi and his teammates took turns kicking footballs into the crowd, with each kick getting a louder roar than the previous one.

Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos on Saturday as fans who paid high ticket prices at Salt Lake Stadium's event began throwing bottles and attempting to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine legend left early.

The Argentine football legend arrived in the City of Joy early on Saturday morning to an overwhelming reception from fans. Enthusiastic supporters gathered in large numbers across key locations in Kolkata, eager to catch a glimpse of the global football icon, reflecting the immense popularity Messi enjoys in the country, particularly in West Bengal.

While the moment was supposed to be a moment of union between the World Cup-winning superstar and a football-crazy state, the presence of VIPs and politicians on the pitch with Messi sent fans into frenzy as they could barely catch a glimpse of the footballer for whom they had paid their hard-earned money.

However, Messi's visit to Hyderabad was a fun experience for everyone involved. He took part in a 7-on-7 exhibition football match featuring the state's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, soaked up the love from a passionate, loud audience, and met the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Similarly, it was a memorable day for cricket and football fans alike present at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. Messi, along with footballers Suarez and De Paul, dazzled fans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The event at Wankhede got off to an electric start, with the famous Indian DJ Chetas setting the mood by playing popular tracks alongside vibrant cultural dance performances.

This was followed by a friendly football match between the Indian Stars, featuring Tiger Shroff, Jim Sarbh, and players such as Bala Devi, and the Mitra Stars, led by the legendary Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri and his Bengaluru FC teammates.

Messi also shared a hug with Chhetri, a picture that resonated with millions of Indian football fans.

The event concluded on a historic note when former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar presented Messi with a Team India jersey, followed by memorable photographs featuring Tendulkar, Fadnavis, Messi, and his teammates.

