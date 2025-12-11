Messi's GOAT India tour schedule: Argentina legend to arrive in Kolkata on December 13

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 11 : Football icon Lionel Messi is set to arrive in India on December 13 for the much-anticipated GOAT Tour 2025, a three-day event spread across four major Indian cities, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, from December 13 to 15.

Messi, who is travelling from Miami, is scheduled to land in Kolkata at around 1:30 am. He will have an extensive line-up of engagements in the city throughout the day, beginning with meetings at 9:30 am.

The World Cup-winning captain is expected to attend multiple interactions and events before departing for Hyderabad at 2 pm. During his visit to Kolkata, Messi is also scheduled to meet former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In Hyderabad, Messi's itinerary includes a highly anticipated 7v7 exhibition football match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to join him for the event. The evening will culminate in a musical extravaganza celebrating Messi's illustrious career.

Parvathi Reddy, Chief Patron and advisor of The Goat Tour Hyderabad, said that the Hyderabad leg of Lionel Messi's 'Goat India Tour 2025' will primarily feature a special football clinic for young players.

Speaking about the initiative, she said, "It is mainly focused on the football clinic that Messi is going to have."

She further revealed that Messi will not be alone during the programme. His Inter Miami CF teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez will accompany him and participate in the programme.

"Rodrigo (De Paul) and Luis Suarez will also be part of the football clinic, along with the Chief Minister of Telangana. They will be training children, they will be inspiring children, they will be giving tips on football," she added.

Following his engagements in Hyderabad, Messi will travel to Mumbai and then to Delhi. The GOAT India Tour 2025 is designed as a pan-India celebration, beginning in the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, continuing to the West (Mumbai) on December 14, and concluding in the North (Delhi) on December 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor