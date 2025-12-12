Messi's mania to hit India after 2011, fans go crazy to host Argentine legend

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 12 : Legendary footballer Lionel Messi is visiting India in December 2025 as part of his highly anticipated "GOAT India Tour," marking his first visit since 2011, sparking immense excitement among fans.

Messi is set to arrive in India on Saturday for the three-day event spread across four major Indian cities, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, from December 13 to 15.

Messi's GOAT Tour will begin from Kolkata, where he is expected to land around 1:30 AM on December 13. The Argentine legend will have an extensive line-up of engagements in the city throughout the day before leaving for Hyderabad.

In Hyderabad, Messi's itinerary includes a highly anticipated 7v7 exhibition football match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to join him for the event. Following his engagements in Hyderabad, Messi will travel to Mumbai and then to Delhi.

This is the first time since 2011 that Messi has visited India. The legendary footballer visited Kolkata and played a friendly match at Salt Lake Stadium, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0. With Messi coming to India, fans are excited and have prepared for a grand celebration ahead of his arrival in Kolkata.

In a unique display of devotion towards Argentina's football team, a tea stall owner from Ichapur, Shib Shankar Patra, has painted his entire house in the iconic blue-and-white colours of the reigning World Cup champions. The lifelong Argentina supporter has also decorated his tea stall and room with pictures of Lionel Messi, whom he considers the greatest footballer of all time.

To showcase its love for Messi, the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club has completed a 70-foot iron statue of him at Lake Town in South Dum Dum, Kolkata. The statue shows Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, and final surface work is currently underway. Monty Paul's team is finalising preparations, while the surrounding area is being prepared.

The Argentina Football Fan Club Kolkata created a striking tribute in Salt Lake, replicating Messi's Miami home with terrace statues, terracotta-tiled roofs, and life-sized cutouts of the footballer and his family.

In addition to Messi, several other global football legends have visited India. Brazilian legend Pele visited Kolkata in 1977 to play an exhibition match against Mohun Bagan. Argentine legend Diego Maradona visited India in 2008.

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has visited India multiple times. Ronaldinho received a grand welcome in Kolkata in October 2023. The Brazilian legend came once again for a 'Brazil Legends vs India All-Stars' friendly match in Chennai in March 2025.

In July 2023, Emiliano Martinez, Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper, visited Kolkata for a two-day tour, where he received a warm welcome and love from the fans.

Messi has shattered almost every record, and for many, he is the best player in history. Messi joined Barcelona at age 13, and the club covered his growth hormone treatment. The great footballer is the top scorer in FC Barcelona's history.

While representing Barcelona, he won 10 League Titles, eight Spanish Super Cups, seven Copa Del Rey, four European Cups, four Catalonia Cups, three European Super Cups, three World Club Championship and two Catalan Super Cups, making him the most successful footballer in the club's history.

After leaving Barcelona, Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 before heading to Inter Miami in 2023.

With Inter Miami, Lionel Messi lifted his maiden Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup 2025 after securing a thumping 3-1 win against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at the Chase Stadium on December 7.

With Barcelona, Messi scored 672 goals and made 303 assists in 778 outings. In PSG, Messi scored 77 goals and made 44 assists in 88 matches. At Inter Miami, the Argentine legend has scored 77 goals in 88 games and recorded 44 assists.

Additionally, the World Cup-winning player has scored 115 goals for Argentina in 196 matches, establishing his legacy as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

