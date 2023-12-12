Mexico name inexperienced squad for Colombia friendly

Mexico City, Dec 12 Mexico manager Jaime Lozano has named an inexperienced squad of Liga MX-based players for a friendly against Colombia in the United States.

Among the national team's newcomers are Puebla forward Guillermo Martinez, Santos Laguna defender Omar Campos, Tijuana center-back Rafael Fernandez, and Toluca forward Ivan Lopez, reports Xinhua.

The clash will be played at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Both teams are unable to call upon their Europe-based stars because the fixture is outside FIFA's official international windows, meaning clubs are not obliged to release their players.

Lozano and his Colombian counterpart Nestor Lorenzo have said they will use the friendly to prepare for a busy list of competitive fixtures next year, including the Copa America in the United States.

Mexico squad:

Goalkeepers: Julio Gonzalez, Antonio Rodriguez

Defenders: Alexis Pena, Brian Garcia, Jesus Orozco, Luis Olivas, Onar Campos, Rafael Fernandez, Ricardo Chavez, Rodrigo Huescas

Midfielders: Alfonso Gonzalez, Andres Montano, Dieter Villalpando, Jordi Cortizo, Juan Dominguez, Omar Govea, Rodrigo Lopez

Forwards: Bryan Gonzalez, Cesar Huerta, Edgar Lopez, Guillermo Martinez.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor