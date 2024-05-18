Mizoram toy with Assam to reach Swami Vivekananda Men's U20 NFC semi-finals

Narainpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 18 : Mizoram booked the last semi-final spot in the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men's National Football Championship, defeating Assam 5-1 at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground on Saturday, May 18, 2024. The winners led 2-1 at half-time.

With this dominant victory, Mizoram is set to face Delhi, who triumphed over Kerala in a penalty shootout in the third quarter-final. The match will be played on Monday, May 20, 2024, at the same venue. The other semi-final on the same day will feature Karnataka against Manipur at 7:30 AM IST.

Mizoram, who are in rousing form and scored 15 goals in the group stage, took no time to settle down and shot into the lead through Lalremtluanga's free kick in the second minute. He executed a perfect strike from the left flank, and although Assam's goalkeeper Bikiron Dhekial Phukon attempted to punch it away, the rebound ended up in the back of the net.

However, Assam responded with the equaliser in the 18th minute. Abhinash Boro crossed from the right, and it landed perfectly at the feet of Uttam Limboo in the centre of the box. With a flawless one-touch shot, he made it 1-1.

But that was all Assam could do, as it was Mizoram all the way for the rest of the match. Mizoram regained the lead in the 43rd minute when Emanuel Lalhruaizela's powerful strike from just outside the box found its way into the net. It was a stunning left-footed volley that left the goalkeeper gasping for breath. He was later named the Player of the Match.

After the break, Mizoram further tightened their grip over the proceedings. In the 50th minute, Lalro Thlanga struck to make it 3-1 for Mizoram. Four minutes later, Lalthankima added another goal with a right-footer that landed in the left corner of the net.

Lalremtluanga scored his second and Mizoram's fifth goal of the day when he capitalised on a cross from the right to find the target in the 84th minute.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor