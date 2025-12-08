Mohamed Salah unlikely to travel with Liverpool for UEFA CL clash after outburst against team management

London [UK], December 8 : Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is unlikely to travel to Italy for their side's UEFA Champions League clash against Inter Milan scheduled for Wednesday, reported Sky Sports on Monday.

A final decision on the veteran's participation has not been made as of Monday morning.

Salah's potential omission from the squad comes after a controversial interview on Saturday following Liverpool's 3-3 draw against Leeds, during which he alleged the team management of "throwing him under the bus" and pointed out how his relationship with manager Arne Slot has been damaged.

The 33-year-old veteran has made 314 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 190 goals and is one of the biggest stars in the club's history.

Salah, who had made appearances in all 38 matches last season and top-scored with 29 goals in Liverpool's Premier League glory, had been named amongst subsitutes in the previous three matches against West Ham United, Sunderland and Leeds, as per Goal.com. This season, he has made 13 appearances for Liverpool, one as a substitute, having scored just four goals and two assists, as per the Premier League's official website.

Speaking after the draw against Leeds two days back, he was quoted as saying to Sky Sports, "I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I am sitting on the bench, and I do not know why."

"It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame."

"I got a lot of promises in the summer, and so far I am on the bench for three games, so I cannot say they keep the promises."

"I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden, we do not have any relationship. I do not know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone does not want me in the club," he concluded.

Liverpool is having a mixed bag season so far in the Premier League, ranked ninth with seven wins, two draws and six losses.

