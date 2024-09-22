Mohammedan SC coach Andrey Chernyshov frustrated after last-minute draw against FC Goa in ISL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 22 : Mohammedan SC (MSC) head coach Andrey Chernyshov expressed his dissatisfaction in the post-match press conference after his team settled for a draw against FC Goa (FCG) in the Indian Super League (ISL) in Kolkata on Saturday. The team had been leading until the 93rd minute.

The Black and White Brigade showcased lively performances throughout the match, generating numerous attacking opportunities, primarily driven by Carlos Franca and Alexis Gomez.

The Brazilian forward won a penalty for the hosts, which Gomez converted with ease to score their first-ever goal in the ISL.

Although Mohammedan SC held a narrow 1-0 advantage for the entire 90 minutes, they were unable to claim their first three points in the ISL. FC Goa pressed hard in the final moments of the game, with Armando Sadiku salvaging a point for the Gaurs (FCG) with a powerful-headed equalizer.

Chernyshov acknowledged FC Goa's squad depth and the ability of their players to shift the momentum of the game in an instant. The head coach also pinpointed his team's struggles in converting chances, noting that the result could have been different if his players had capitalized on their opportunities.

"We had so many chancesnot 50-50 chances, but 100% chances. But we didn't score," Chernyshov said in the post-match press conference, as quoted by ISL official website.

"And in the last minute, they put in a cross, and they have an experienced striker who knows how to be in these situations. He (Sadiku) came and scored. We are not happy with this result because we were 1-0 up but ended with a 1-1 draw," he added.

Despite the newly-promoted Mohammedan SC missing out on the opportunity to secure their first victory in the ISL, they displayed promising performance throughout the match with their smart combinational play and varieties in set-piece situations.

Chernyshov commended his players' efforts by saying, "Again, thank you very much to the players. They showed amazing football and (marked) their attendance in the ISL with a good combination of confidence."

The Russian head coach expressed that his side needed more time for pre-season training, noting a visible difference in fitness levels between the two teams towards the final quarter of the game.

"25 days is not enough for the preseason; it must be a minimum of 45 days. They (FC Goa) played many tournaments; they played many friendly matches. Today, after 75 minutes, we got tired. They started to control the ball and the match. Many actions were taking place near our goalpost. We will work for that," he said.

"But now we have not enough time. In three days, we have an away match (against Chennaiyin FC). We will continue to work on physical conditions," the head coach signed off.

