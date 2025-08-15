Mohun Bagan SG, FC Goa learn AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 group

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa, India's two representatives in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group Stage, discovered their opponents following the draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday, August 15, 2025, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) website reported.

Mohun Bagan, winners of the Indian Super League 2024-25 Shield, were drawn in Group C alongside Sepahan SC (Iran), Al Hussein SC (Jordan) and Ahal FC (Turkmenistan).

FC Goa, winners of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025, were placed in Group D with Al Nassr Club (Saudi Arabia), Al Zawra'a SC (Iraq), and FC Istiklol (Tajikistan). The Gaurs qualified for the group stage after a 2-1 victory over Al Seeb Club of Oman in the Preliminary Stage on Wednesday.

Thirty-two teams, 16 each in the West and East zones, have been divided into eight groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 16.

This marks Mohun Bagan SG's eighth appearance in Asia's second-tier men's club competition, which was rebranded from the AFC Cup to the AFC Champions League Two last season. FC Goa will play continental football for the second time, having represented India in the 2021 AFC Champions League.

Mohun Bagan SG's opponents, Sepahan SC, are the Persian Gulf Pro League 2024-25 runners-up, while Al Hussein SC are the Jordanian Pro League 2024-25 champions, and Ahal FC are the runners-up of the Yokary Liga 2024.

FC Goa's opponents, Al Nassr, are the third-placed team from the Saudi Pro League 2024-25, Al Zawra'a SC are the Iraq Stars League 2024-25 runners-up, and FC Istiklol are the Tajikistan Higher League 2024 champions.

The Mariners and the Gaurs will face each club home and away in a double-round robin format. The group stage will run from September 16 to December 24. The Round of 16 will take place between February 10-19, 2026. The Quarter-finals and Semi-finals are set for March 3-12 and April 7-15, respectively, with the Final scheduled for May 16, 2026.

AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group Stage Draw Result

Group A: Al Wasl FC (UAE), Esteghlal FC (IRN), Al Muharraq SC (BHR), Al Wehdat (JOR)

Group B: Al Ahli SC (QAT), PFC Andijon (UZB), FC Arkadag (TKM), Al Khaldiya SC (BHR)

Group C: Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC (IRN), Al Hussein (JOR), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (IND), Ahal FC (TKM)

Group D: Al Nassr Club (KSA), Al Zawraa SC (IRQ), FC Istiklol (TJK), FC Goa (IND)

Group E: Beijing FC (CHN), Macarthur FC (AUS), Tai Po FC (HKG), Cong An Ha Noi FC (VIE)

Group F: Gamba Osaka (JPN), Nam Dinh FC (VIE), Ratchaburi FC (THA), Eastern FC (HKG)

Group G: Bangkok United (THA), Selangor FC (MAS), Lion City Sailors FC (SGP), Persib Bandung (IDN)

Group H: FC Pohang Steelers (KOR), BG Pathum United (THA), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), Tampines Rovers FC (SGP).

