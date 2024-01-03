Mohun Bagan SG part ways with Ferrando, appoint Habas as new head coach

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 3 : The Indian Super League (ISL) side Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Wednesday announced that they have parted ways with head coach Juan Ferrando and appointed Antonio Lopez Habas to take over for the same role.

Ferrando took charge of Mohun Bagan SG midway through the ISL 2021-22 season and guided the club to the playoffs in his first season with the club. However, the following season was one to remember for Ferrando, with the Spaniard guiding the club to the ISL Cup during the 2022-23 season and then the Durand Cup.

Habas previously served as the head coach of the Mariners from July 2020 to December 2021 and will begin his second tenure with the club. He is considered among the most successful coaches in ISL history. He won two ISL Cups and is the only head coach to do it. Under Habas, Mohun Bagan SG will look to get their campaign back on track, starting from the Kalinga Super Cup.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant had a strong start to the ISL 2023-24 season, going unbeaten in their first seven matches while winning six. However, they struggled towards the end of the year, suffering three straight defeats. Apart from that, the Mariners also crashed out of the group stage in the AFC Cup. The Kolkata-based side currently sit in the fifth position in the ISL standings with 19 points from 10 games.

