Mohun Bagan SG's draw against Dempo puts Group A on a knife-edge

Fatorda (Goa) [India], October 29 : Mohun Bagan SG were held to a 0-0 draw by a disciplined Dempo SC in their second Group A fixture of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The ISL Champions failed to convert despite waves of attack through their forwards and midfielders against a resolute Dempo defence line and in-form goalkeeper Ashish Sibi.

Under the Fatorda floodlights, Mohun Bagan SG started the first half with a controlled tempo, enjoying long possession and surging forward in waves. The Dempo defence line, however, stood disciplined and well-organised, meticulously leaving little to no space for the Mariners' attackers.

In the sixth minute, Dempo's Vinay Harji attempted a long-range shot from the left, narrowly missing the target. Moments later, Brazilian forward Robson Azevedo danced past two Dempo defenders with flair, only to be held by the team's rock-solid backline.

In the 23rd minute, Mohun Bagan fullback Abhishek Singh Tekcham whipped a cross that found Robson on the left flank. The Brazilian dribbled first and then pulled the trigger, but Sibi read the danger and saved the day for the Golden Eagles.

Minutes later, Jason Cummings, from close range, attempted a shot from a Dimitri Petratos cross, but Sibi's reflexes saved his side once again.

There were physical duels, and the contest remained competitive without boiling over. Dempo began to stitch moves together, transitioning from defence to attack through Vieri Colaco and Saiesh Bagkar, putting to the test the Mariners' defence line.

Despite Mohun Bagan SG dominating possession, Dempo's organised defence prevented the Green and Maroons from capitalising.

In the 53rd minute, Sahal Abdul Samad and Robson nearly produced a breakthrough for their side, with clean exchanges to carve out space, but the Brazilian's left-footed strike was saved by Sibi again.

As the clock ticked on, Mohun Bagan began to knock harder on Dempo's doors. Maclaren found himself in a scoring position twice. His first effort slid narrowly wide off the right post, while his second was denied by Bagkar's brave block.

Dempo, meanwhile, continued to counterattack. In the 87th minute, Arnold Oliveira's cross from the left found Kapil Hoble in space, but the Mariners' goalkeeper Vishal Kaith was swift to race off his line and clear the threat. The closing moments then saw Mohun Bagan SG push forward through Manvir Singh and Sahal, yet failing to breach the Dempo defence.

As the whistle blew in Fatorda, the scoreboard stayed unchanged at 0-0, making the Kolkata Derby on October 31 between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC a winner-takes-all affair. East Bengal, having a higher goal difference, however, will hold the edge, as a draw will be enough to take them to the last four. Mohun Bagan need a win. Meanwhile, Dempo can still go through as well if they beat already-eliminated Chennaiyin by a handsome margin and the derby ends in a draw.

