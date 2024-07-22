Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign A-League all-time top scorer Jamie Maclaren

New Delhi [India], July 22 : Indian Super League (ISL) Shield Winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant acquired the services of A-League all-time top scorer Jamie Maclaren.

The club announced the signing through their social media handles on Monday. The Australian forward has signed a four-year contract with the Kolkata club.

Having represented Melbourne City for six seasons, Maclaren is now set for a new chapter in his career. During his tenure with the club, he clinched the A-League Men's Premiership three times in a row from 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23.

The 30-year-old has also represented Perth Glory and Brisbane Roar in the A-League. He left the A-League as the all-time top scorer with 149 goals and a record five-time Golden Boot winner.

Maclaren made his international debut for Scotland through his father but later joined the Australian U19 side.

After representing the Socceroos at the U-20 and U-23 levels, he made his senior debut in 2016. Maclaren has so far featured in 30 games for the Australian national side, scoring eight goals, including two hat-tricks.

Upon signing his contract, Maclaren said, as quoted from the official statement, "I watched a lot of Indian football, dating back to the Iain Hume days. It was broadcast on Australian sports channels, and some world-class players played in the ISL. But I chose Mohun Bagan Super Giant because of the incredible history, and secondly, their trophy ambitions match mine. Having won a lot in Australia, I'm looking forward to adding to an already decorated group of staff and players.

"The Kolkata derby is a fixture that I have watched before, and to see over 60,000 inside our stadium is incredible and like always, derbies are extra special for the fans who create the goose bump atmosphere," he added.

Maclaren will join the distinguished roster of foreign players at the Mariners, which includes Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, and Greg Stewart, all of whom Maclaren has previously played alongside or against them in the past.

"Dimitri Petratos and Jason Cummings. Well, I've had the luxury of playing alongside and against both. Dimi is a creator, a player who is very brave on the ball and chooses the right pass for his strikers. I know he will provide a lot of assists for me but also score a lot of goals himself. Jase, well, he's a left-footed version of myself. We have a similar historyboth our heritages go back to Edinburgh, we both played for Hibernian, and we love being inside the penalty box like any number 9, waiting to finish off chances that come our way. Greg, also another attacking threat, has already shown his qualities in India, but I know of him through my time in the SPL. We won't have a problem creating and exciting our fans, I can assure you of that," he said.

"To our fans, I cannot wait to represent this badge, this city and fight every game! The first goal will be a nice feeling, I know the standards that have been set on and off the pitch, and I will be doing my best and hardest every day so that in the end we can celebrate more trophies," he added.

