Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign Lalengmawia Ralte on five-year deal from Mumbai City FC

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Tuesday announced the signing of midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte on a five-year deal from Mumbai City FC.

Ralte, popularly known as Apuia, left Mumbai City after three seasons, having won one League Shield and ISL Cup during his time with the Islanders.

"I am incredibly honoured and excited to join Mohun Bagan Super Giant, a club that holds a special place in Indian football history. I am eager to work hard, learn from my Coaches and teammates, and contribute my best to help Mohun Bagan SG achieve its goals. I am grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to step onto the field and give my all for the club and its passionate supporters," Ralte said in a statement released by Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Ralte will feature alongside a star-studded midfield of Mohun Bagan Super Giant featuring Joni Kauko, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad and Deepak Tangri.

Head coach Jose Molina gave his take on the prospect of Ralte bolstering their squad in the upcoming season of the ISL.

"Apuia is a great reinforcement for our midfield. He has been an important player in the league in recent seasons, becoming an important player as a defensive midfielder in the Indian national team as well. It will help us generate internal competition that will improve team performance," Mohun Bagan SG head coach Jose Molina said.

Ralte was a part of the AIFF Elite Academy. He gained recognition as the sole player from Mizoram in India's squad for the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017.

After thriving with the Indian Arrows in the I-League in two seasons, where he featured in 13 matches and scored a goal, the talented central midfielder joined NorthEast United for the 2019-20 ISL season.

In his debut season with the Highlanders, the 20-year-old featured in 10 matches. He subsequently elevated his performance in the next season, appearing in all 22 games and playing a pivotal role in NorthEast United FC's journey to the semi-finals.

He made a switch to Mumbai City FC and quickly cemented his place in the starting lineup. He featured in all 20 league games under head coach Des Buckingham. Despite his contributions, the Islanders narrowly missed out on a playoff spot.

In the following season, Ralte continued to showcase his talent and importance to the team. Despite missing several matches due to injury, he remained a key figure for the team. His impact was evident as he scored three goals, contributing significantly to Mumbai City FC finishing as the top scorers in the league and clinching the Shield.

For the 2023-24 season, Ralte played a more attacking role under Buckingham and thrived in the new position.

After Petr Kratky took charge from Buckingham, he pivoted back to a deeper midfield role, forming a strong partnership with Yoell van Nieff. His presence was instrumental as Mumbai City FC went on to secure the ISL Cup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor