Mohun Bagan Super Giant's 22-year wait for IFA Shield ends with shootout win against East Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 19 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant's 22-year hiatus for the IFA Shield title concluded with a 5-4 win on penalties against arch-rival East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. The two rivals remained inseparable after the 90 minutes and added time, forcing the game to be decided in a penalty shootout.

Mohun Bagan lifted their 21st Shield Crown and their first since 2003, during which they also defeated East Bengal for the prized accolade. MBSG's historic win denied East Bengal, adding a record-extending 29th title to their trophy cabinet.

The 125th edition of one of the oldest football competitions kicked off with an end-to-end battle, with both teams threatening to break the stalemate. In the eighth minute, Mohun Bagan came close after a through ball from Sahal Abdul Samad found Jamie Maclaren. The Australian picked up Jason Cummings, received the ball back and fired a shot which was blocked by Prabhsukhan Gill.

In the 19th minute, East Bengal found an opening after a failed clearance by Subhasish sent the ball to Mahesh, who shot from outside the box, forcing goalkeeper Vishal Kaith to make a save on the near post. In the 34th minute, Maclaren went down in the box after a challenge from Anwar Ali, handing Mohun Bagan a penalty. The referee pointed to the spot, gave Anwar a yellow card, and Cummings stepped up to convert the golden opportunity.

Cummings went for the top corner but skied his shot, and East Bengal ruthlessly punished Mohun Bagan in the next minute. MBSG's defence was caught napping as Mahesh Singh Naorem's low cross was slotted into the back of the net by Hamid Ahadad.

In the 43rd minute, East Bengal almost doubled its lead as Alberto Rodriguez's shot came off the woodwork. Kaith was thoroughly beaten as MBSG remained alive. In the final minutes of the first half, East Bengal's hopes to finish in front were stolen away by Apuia's thunderous left-footed shot that bounced past the line off the crossbar to restore parity at 1-1.

In the second half, both sides relentlessly hunted for the lead. East Bengal's new signing Hiroshi Ibusuki almost headed his side in front with a header, which Kaith kept out with a clinical save in the 67th minute. A couple of minutes later, Sahal suffered a head injury and bled and was treated by MBSG's medical team. He returned to the game with a bandage on his forehead.

In the final moments of the 90 minutes, Robson's free kick from the left set up Mehtab on the far post. Mehtab rose and headed the ball towards the goal. East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill denied Mohun Bagan a late winner by keeping the ball out with his fingertips. The game headed to extra time, and the scoreline remained intact at 1-1, taking the nerve-jangling final to penalties.

Miguel took the first shot for East Bengal and converted from the spot. Robson stepped up for MBSG to equalise. The decisive moment came during East Bengal's fourth attempt, when Kaith stopped Jay Gupta's shot, and the game eventually ended in a 5-4 win on penalties for MBSG.

