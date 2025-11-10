Monyul Super League being held at altitude of about 10,000 feet, will promote local talent in Arunachal: MLA Tsering

Tawang (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 10 : Former Indian Football Team skipper Baichung Bhutia declared the Monyul Super League (MSL) on Sunday, marking the beginning of a new sporting chapter in Arunachal Pradesh. The league aims to promote football and foster the spirit of unity, discipline, and sportsmanship among the youth of the Monyul region, a release said.

The league was kicked off today at the GTG High Altitude Stadium in Tawang, with Indian football icon Bhutia headlining the grand inaugural ceremony. Bollywood actress Daisy Shah and several noted singers were present at the sporting event.

Speaking at the launch event, Baichung Bhutia termed Arunachal as the top football player destination and said the Monyul Super League will serve as a vibrant platform for local players to showcase their talent, while encouraging healthy competition and cross-district camaraderie.

"Sports has the power to unite people, and this league will not only nurture young talent but also strengthen Arunachal's identity as a rising sporting state," Bhutia said.

Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering informed that the league will feature seven teams from West Kameng and Tawang districts, with matches scheduled to run for 13 days from November 9. He added that the initiative reflects the government's commitment to promoting sports infrastructure and youth engagement in the border districts.

The Monyul Super League, envisioned as a community-driven event, is expected to bring together players, fans, and cultural enthusiasts blending sportsmanship with the rich traditions of the Mon region.

Tsering said this kind of sports event is happening for the first time on the Tibet-India border. "We are organising this for the first time at an altitude of 10,000 feet. We are getting support from the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu. The purpose of this is to give a platform to the new talent," he said.

He referred to seven constituencies and said "we have decided that we will allow 2 teams from each MLA constituency".

" Tourists have been coming here for a long time. Earlier, there was a problem with the road. Now the road has become a highway. It used to take 16 hours to reach Tawang from Guwahati. Now it has become a tunnel. Now you can reach Tawang in 10 hours from Guwahati. It used to take 12 hours from Tejpur. Now it takes 7-8 hours to reach Tawang. I would like to give all this credit to our Chief Minister, Pema Khandu. I would like to give all this credit to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor