More goals, more match time: Kiyan Nassiri determined to gleam in Blue Tigers shirt

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 6 : Kiyan Nassiri is a man on a mission. One where he strives to take the next step, no matter how big or small he is. However, while he endeavours to push forward, Nassiri is not averse to the idea of carpe diem.

The 23-year-old forward has just had his first national team call-up as the Blue Tigers fight for the Intercontinental Cup in Hyderabad. India played a 0-0 draw against Mauritius in their first game. Their second game will be against Syria on September 9.

"I am just happy to be here, honestly. It is my first camp, and I was very excited when my name came up. If the coach feels the time is right to give me my first cap, I will be ready to take it. But even if it does not come, I just want to enjoy training with the 25 best players in the country. If I work hard, there will be more chances ahead," said Kiyan as per an All India Football Federation (AIFF) press release.

While Nassiri is new to the national team environment, there are plenty of familiar faces to make him feel at home.

"When I first came to the camp, I thought maybe it was not going to be as familiar an experience. But I realised very quickly that I am gelling with the boys in the team. Even those who I have known as my rivals from other clubs all these years come around to help you in every little way you can imagine. It is a very special environment. I am very happy that it is like this," said Kiyan.

Nassiri started his journey in his hometown Kolkata in Mohammedan Sporting as a teenager, before moving to Mohun Bagan, where he spent the last five years. While he burst onto the scene in the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2022 with a hat-trick against arch-rivals East Bengal, the youngster has to deal with a lot more expectations on his shoulders than one would normally think.

He hails from what would be considered football royalty in Kolkata, his father Jamshid Nassiri being considered one of the greats of East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting in the 1980s. However, that pressure is something that Nassiri is used to by now.

"People are always putting pressure on me because of the family I am from. 'You know your father has done this, your father has done that'. But I never let it affect me. I am trying to find my own rhythm. I won't say I'm trying to do that. I've been doing that my whole life," he said.

"I realise that there are a lot of scenarios where people do not take the same path as their parents, but this is what I have always wanted to do, so I am just happy to be doing this," said Nassiri.

"This is the only path I have known, and I really could not tell you what I would have done if I had to ditch plan A and go with plan B," he added.

Nassiri is, however, well on track in plan A, and is looking forward to the steps that follow his first national team call-up.

"My first goal after the last few years in the ISL would have been to be in the national camp, and I have achieved that now. I did not really expect the call-up in this window, but I am just happy that I came. Now that the first step is done, the second step is to get my debut, and then to do well from thereon," he said.

The 23-year-old, however, showed great maturity and patience in charting the next steps of his journey.

"It is just about doing the best at what is in front of me. Right now, we want to have a successful Intercontinental Cup, whether I get my debut or not," he said.

Should the debut not come in the current international window, Nassiri is all prepared to go back to his new club, Chennaiyin FC, and slog it out for the next opportunity.

"I have just made a big switch in my club career. All these years, I have played from the comforts of my home in Kolkata, but I felt that it is now time for me to get out of my familiar comfort zone and learn new things. It is a bit daunting to step out of your home for the first time, but I am focused on working hard and improving myself," said the player.

"I need to score more goals, provide more assists, and do well collectively at a club level to get more shots at international football," said Nassiri.

India will next play Syria in the final match of the Intercontinental Cup at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on September 9. The match will kick off at 7.30 pm IST.

