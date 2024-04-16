"Motivated to win the ISL Cup": Mohun Bagan skipper Subhasish after securing League Shield

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 16 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Subhasish Bose emphasised his team's hard work and self-belief after they clinched the Indian Super League (ISL) Shield on Monday.

Mohun Bagan SG beat Mumbai City FC in the final match of the league stage at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, finishing the season at the top of the table, which helped them secure their first League Shield. The Mariners needed a win to achieve that objective and won it in style, overcoming a Mumbai City FC side that had held the top spot for the previous few match weeks, as per an ISL press release.

Bose has been one of the most reliable players for Mohun Bagan SG this season. This is reflected in the fact that he has played in all 22 games for the Mariners this season, making his presence felt every time he takes the field.

Bose has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and also proved his worth on the field with impressive performances. As a full-back, he played a significant role in helping the Mariners secure eight clean sheets this season, besides contributing a goal.

The Mariners' captain was keen to highlight the hard work, determination, and perseverance behind their season, which culminated in them being crowned as the current ISL Shield winners.

"We have been training hard for the last eight to nine months for this day. That is why we are here. Now we have to celebrate this success and enjoy these precious moments," he said during the post-match press conference as he reflected on their Shield win.

Mohun Bagan SG secured their inaugural League Shield in ISL history. Despite narrowly missing out on the Shield last season, they clinched the ISL Cup. Bose emphasised again that winning the ISL Cup remains a crucial objective for the team.

"We are motivated to win the ISL Cup. If we can win this title by winning three more matches, why shouldn't we go for this too? After celebrations for the League Shield victory and recovery, we'll go for the knockout stage and the ISL Cup as well," he said.

Mohun Bagan SG's aspirations for the League Shield faced a setback with a home loss to Chennaiyin FC. Nevertheless, they bounced back, securing victories in their last three league matches against Punjab FC, Bengaluru FC, and Mumbai City FC to clinch the top spot. Bose highlighted that despite the defeat to Chennaiyin FC, the team's self-belief remained unwavering.

"After we lost to Chennaiyin FC recently, our situation was exactly the same as we had in the Durand Cup knockout phase. We had to win every remaining matches. We played every match with a positive mentality. We played as a team. We attacked together and defended together," he revealed.

"We had many ups and downs in the season. Senior members of our team have strong character to take responsibility. We always believed we could bounce back. As a captain, I always try to motivate my teammates," he further said.

Mohun Bagan SG faced an unprecedented challenge with three consecutive defeats in December, leading to the departure of former head coach Juan Ferrando. However, under the guidance of head coach Antonio Habas from January onwards, the team experienced a remarkable resurgence, securing victory in nine out of 12 games since the turn of the year.

This Shield marks the Mariners' second silverware triumph, following their Durand Cup victory earlier under Ferrando's leadership. They clinched the title by defeating arch-rivals East Bengal FC in Asia's oldest football tournament. Despite exiting the group stages in the Kalinga Super Cup, ultimately won by East Bengal FC, Bose expressed pride in his team's progress this year. He also celebrated the achievement of clubs from his home state winning all the trophies this season.

"Being up and down is part of any season. But in this team, there are many leaders and I knew we would eventually do well. Very happy that we won the Durand Cup and now the Shield. Happy for Bengal football (clubs) to win every trophy this year. It's been a golden year for Bengal football," he expressed.

