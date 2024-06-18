Mumbai City complete signing of experienced goalkeeper TP Rehenesh

Mumbai (Maharastra)[India], June 18 : Mumbai City announced the signing of TP Rehenesh on a free transfer. Rehenesh Thumbirumbu Paramba, fondly known as TP Rehenesh, joins the reigning ISL Cup winners on a three-year contract that will run until the end of the 2027 season.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper has experience spanning more than a decade, having played in various competitions within Indian football. Throughout his illustrious career, he has made 204 appearances across domestic competitions in India and kept 59 clean sheets in the process.

Having played with some of the top teams in India, the custodian went on to win the ISL League Winners' Shield with Jamshedpur FC in the 2021-22 season. The Kerala native was a vital cog for the Men of Steel, keeping six clean sheets in 20 appearances that season.

With his impressive shot-stopping and distribution abilities, Rehenesh made a total of 61 saves in the 2023-24 ISL season. Beyond these attributes, Rehenesh is also well known for his leadership skills, strong communication, and his ability to guide the backline from his goal during matches. As TP Rehenesh joins the ranks, the Islanders will bolster their current goalkeeping unit with his wealth of experience and quality.

"Joining Mumbai City FC is a matter of pride for me. Mumbai City FC is one the most consistent teams in India and I am excited to begin my new journey with the club. The team has been exceptional in recent years, winning trophies and performing at the highest level. I am thrilled to be working with such a talented squad. I am eager to contribute to the team and hope to help them win more silverware in the upcoming seasons," said TP Rehenesh.

"TP Rehenesh is one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the country and we are happy that he decided to join us. His character and personality both on and off the field will be a great addition in the squad, along with his ability to make match-winning saves and protect the goal always will be a great asset to the team. I look forward to having him with the club and working with him," said head coach Petr Kratky.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor