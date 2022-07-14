Mumbai City FC complete signing of defender Sanjeev Stalin

Mumbai, July 14 Mumbai City FC confirmed on Thursday that they have agreed on a deal with Kerala Blasters FC for the transfer of defender Sanjeev Stalin.

The 21-year-old joins the Islanders on a four-year contract until May 2026.

A product of Chandigarh Football Academy, Stalin rose through the ranks of the AIFF Elite Academy and went on to represent India in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He also represented India at the U-20 level.

Thereafter, he represented Indian Arrows in the I-League, making 28 appearances in two seasons. He then moved to Portugal in 2019, where he played for Deportivo Aves U-23 side and had a loan stint with the third division club Sertanense.

The Bengaluru-born player joined Kerala Blasters in March 2021 and made his debut for the club in the 2021 Durand Cup. He made eight appearances in his debut ISL campaign in the 2021-22 season.

"It's a big step for me to join Mumbai City at this stage of my career but it's one that I am confident about. When the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in India came knocking, I knew I had to grab it with both hands. I am looking forward to learning from my peers, seniors and coach Des Buckingham," Stalin said.

"Sanjeev is certainly one of the most exciting talents in the country. He possesses excellent qualities and can add a lot to our squad. At just 21, he's not only played at the highest level in India but has the invaluable experience of playing in Europe as well," Des Buckingham, head coach, Mumbai City FC said.

